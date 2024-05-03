Are Investors Undervaluing StoneX Group (SNEX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is StoneX Group (SNEX). SNEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.61, which compares to its industry's average of 12.70. Over the last 12 months, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.44 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 9.18.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SNEX's P/B ratio of 1.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SNEX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.13. Within the past 52 weeks, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.43.

Finally, we should also recognize that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 6.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. SNEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.76. Over the past year, SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 5.07, with a median of 5.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that StoneX Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SNEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

