Are Investors Undervaluing StoneX Group (SNEX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

StoneX Group (SNEX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SNEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.94. Over the past year, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.68 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 9.31.

Another notable valuation metric for SNEX is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.21. Within the past 52 weeks, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.45.

Finally, we should also recognize that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 6.43. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SNEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.61. SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 5.07, with a median of 5.91, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that StoneX Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SNEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

