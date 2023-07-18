Are Investors Undervaluing StoneX Group (SNEX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is StoneX Group (SNEX). SNEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.20 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.92. Over the past year, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.06 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 10.32.

Another notable valuation metric for SNEX is its P/B ratio of 1.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.15. Within the past 52 weeks, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.67.

Investors could also keep in mind Synchrony Financial (SYF), an Financial - Miscellaneous Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Synchrony Financial currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92, and its PEG ratio is 1.56. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 11.92 and 1.35.

SYF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.56 and as low as 5.05, with a median of 6.30. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.78, as low as 0.22, with a median of 1.

Furthermore, Synchrony Financial holds a P/B ratio of 1.20 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.15. SYF's P/B has been as high as 1.48, as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.21 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in StoneX Group and Synchrony Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SNEX and SYF is an impressive value stock right now.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

