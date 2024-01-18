Are Investors Undervaluing Stoneridge (SRI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Stoneridge (SRI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SRI's P/B ratio of 1.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SRI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.51. Within the past 52 weeks, SRI's P/B has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 1.86.

Finally, our model also underscores that SRI has a P/CF ratio of 18.37. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 25.81. Within the past 12 months, SRI's P/CF has been as high as 32.49 and as low as 16.70, with a median of 22.33.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Stoneridge's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SRI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

