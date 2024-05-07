Are Investors Undervaluing StoneCo (STNE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

StoneCo (STNE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. STNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.19. STNE's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.53 and as low as 9.96, with a median of 14.56, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that STNE has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STNE's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, STNE's PEG has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.29.

We should also highlight that STNE has a P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.93. Within the past 52 weeks, STNE's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.63.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STNE has a P/S ratio of 2.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that StoneCo is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STNE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

