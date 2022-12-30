Are Investors Undervaluing Stone Energy (TALO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Stone Energy (TALO). TALO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.64, while its industry has an average P/E of 5.70. TALO's Forward P/E has been as high as 4,178.09 and as low as -3,307.81, with a median of 4.48, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for TALO is its P/B ratio of 1.29. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.98. Within the past 52 weeks, TALO's P/B has been as high as 2.99 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.54.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TALO has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.51.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TALO has a P/CF ratio of 1.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.31. Over the past 52 weeks, TALO's P/CF has been as high as 6.14 and as low as -3.59, with a median of 2.72.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Stone Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TALO is an impressive value stock right now.

