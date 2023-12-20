Are Investors Undervaluing Stellantis (STLA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Stellantis (STLA). STLA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.10. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.87. Over the last 12 months, STLA's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.28 and as low as 2.79, with a median of 3.53.

We should also highlight that STLA has a P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.37. STLA's P/B has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.70, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Stellantis is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STLA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

