Are Investors Undervaluing Standard Motor Products (SMP) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Standard Motor Products (SMP). SMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.40, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.96. Over the past 52 weeks, SMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.50 and as low as 5.89, with a median of 9.19.

We should also highlight that SMP has a P/B ratio of 0.95. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SMP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.95. Over the past 12 months, SMP's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.04.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SMP has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.06.

Finally, we should also recognize that SMP has a P/CF ratio of 9.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SMP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.70. Within the past 12 months, SMP's P/CF has been as high as 12.03 and as low as 7.21, with a median of 10.39.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Standard Motor Products's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SMP is an impressive value stock right now.

