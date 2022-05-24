Are Investors Undervaluing Standard Motor Products (SMP) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Standard Motor Products (SMP). SMP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.57. SMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.93 and as low as 8.23, with a median of 11.46, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that SMP has a P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.43. Over the past year, SMP's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.66.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SMP has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.17.

Finally, we should also recognize that SMP has a P/CF ratio of 7.31. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SMP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.98. Over the past year, SMP's P/CF has been as high as 11.04 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 8.83.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Standard Motor Products's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SMP is an impressive value stock right now.

