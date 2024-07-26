Are Investors Undervaluing Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Standard Chartered (SCBFF). SCBFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.26 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.56. Over the past year, SCBFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 4.22, with a median of 5.23.

Investors should also recognize that SCBFF has a P/B ratio of 0.49. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.42. SCBFF's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.46, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SCBFF has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Standard Chartered's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SCBFF is an impressive value stock right now.

