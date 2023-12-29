Are Investors Undervaluing Spectris (SEPJY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Spectris (SEPJY). SEPJY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.01 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.97. SEPJY's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.13 and as low as 13.58, with a median of 16.66, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for SEPJY is its P/B ratio of 2.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SEPJY's P/B has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 2.04, with a median of 2.35.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Spectris's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SEPJY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

