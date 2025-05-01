Are Investors Undervaluing Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Societe Generale Group (SCGLY). SCGLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.32. SCGLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.68 and as low as 4.01, with a median of 4.95, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that SCGLY holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SCGLY's industry has an average PEG of 0.74 right now. Over the last 12 months, SCGLY's PEG has been as high as 0.28 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.10.

Finally, we should also recognize that SCGLY has a P/CF ratio of 10.58. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.27. Within the past 12 months, SCGLY's P/CF has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 5.77, with a median of 8.12.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Societe Generale Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SCGLY is an impressive value stock right now.

Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.