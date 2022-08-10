Are Investors Undervaluing Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Societe Generale Group (SCGLY). SCGLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13. SCGLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.21 and as low as 4.43, with a median of 7.54, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SCGLY has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.

Finally, we should also recognize that SCGLY has a P/CF ratio of 7.38. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. SCGLY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.89. Within the past 12 months, SCGLY's P/CF has been as high as 8.99 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 6.40.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Societe Generale Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SCGLY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



