Are Investors Undervaluing SM Energy (SM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

SM Energy (SM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.26. Over the last 12 months, SM's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.92 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 6.30.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SM's P/B ratio of 1.47. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.40. Over the past 12 months, SM's P/B has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.35.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SM has a P/CF ratio of 3.78. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.55. SM's P/CF has been as high as 4.21 and as low as 1.83, with a median of 3, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SM Energy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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