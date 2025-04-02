Are Investors Undervaluing SkyWest (SKYW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is SkyWest (SKYW). SKYW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.51 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.41 and as low as 8.90, with a median of 11.02.

Finally, investors should note that SKYW has a P/CF ratio of 5.15. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.57. Within the past 12 months, SKYW's P/CF has been as high as 7.64 and as low as 4.81, with a median of 6.20.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SkyWest's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SKYW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

