Are Investors Undervaluing SK Telecom Co. (SKM) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

SK Telecom Co. (SKM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SKM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.1, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.82. SKM's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.82 and as low as 8.35, with a median of 9.75, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that SKM has a P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SKM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.15. Over the past 12 months, SKM's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that SK Telecom Co. is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SKM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

