Are Investors Undervaluing Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Silver Standard Resources (SSRM). SSRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.95. SSRM's Forward P/E has been as high as 51.17 and as low as 8.14, with a median of 16.03, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that SSRM has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SSRM's industry has an average PEG of 0.79 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM's PEG has been as high as 2.89 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.95.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SSRM has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.33.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Silver Standard Resources is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SSRM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

