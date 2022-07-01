Are Investors Undervaluing Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Silgan Holdings (SLGN). SLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.25 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.43. SLGN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.78 and as low as 9.76, with a median of 11.31, all within the past year.

We also note that SLGN holds a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SLGN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.69. Over the last 12 months, SLGN's PEG has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.95, with a median of 2.26.

Another notable valuation metric for SLGN is its P/B ratio of 2.83. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SLGN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.17. Over the past 12 months, SLGN's P/B has been as high as 3.56 and as low as 2.69, with a median of 3.11.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SLGN has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.94.

Finally, we should also recognize that SLGN has a P/CF ratio of 7.34. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.08. Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN's P/CF has been as high as 8.38 and as low as 6.98, with a median of 7.82.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Silgan Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SLGN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

