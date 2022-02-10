Are Investors Undervaluing Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Silgan Holdings (SLGN). SLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.27, which compares to its industry's average of 17.81. Over the past year, SLGN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.90 and as low as 10.56, with a median of 11.56.

Investors should also note that SLGN holds a PEG ratio of 2.25. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SLGN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.56. Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN's PEG has been as high as 2.58 and as low as 2.11, with a median of 2.31.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SLGN's P/B ratio of 3.09. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.67. Over the past 12 months, SLGN's P/B has been as high as 3.83 and as low as 2.85, with a median of 3.28.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SLGN has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SLGN has a P/CF ratio of 7.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.91. Within the past 12 months, SLGN's P/CF has been as high as 9.07 and as low as 7.21, with a median of 8.03.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Silgan Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SLGN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

