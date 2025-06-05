Are Investors Undervaluing Signet Jewelers (SIG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Signet Jewelers (SIG). SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.20, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.21. Over the past year, SIG's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.88 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 7.44.

Another notable valuation metric for SIG is its P/B ratio of 1.74. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.70. Over the past year, SIG's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SIG has a P/CF ratio of 15.85. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SIG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.85. Over the past 52 weeks, SIG's P/CF has been as high as 15.85 and as low as 3.47, with a median of 5.72.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Signet Jewelers is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SIG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

