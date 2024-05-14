Are Investors Undervaluing Signet Jewelers (SIG) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Signet Jewelers (SIG). SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SIG's P/B ratio of 1.99. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SIG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.31. Within the past 52 weeks, SIG's P/B has been as high as 3.04 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 2.06.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SIG has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.68.

Finally, investors should note that SIG has a P/CF ratio of 5.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.51. Over the past year, SIG's P/CF has been as high as 7.79 and as low as 4.34, with a median of 5.71.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Signet Jewelers is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SIG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

