Are Investors Undervaluing Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW). SBSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.17, which compares to its industry's average of 9.30. SBSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 88.91 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 6, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that SBSW has a P/B ratio of 2.64. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.12. SBSW's P/B has been as high as 3.98 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 2.06, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sibanye Gold Limited's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SBSW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.