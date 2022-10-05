Are Investors Undervaluing Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) By 21%?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$47.4m US$83.8m US$64.0m US$53.4m US$47.5m US$44.1m US$42.2m US$41.1m US$40.6m US$40.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -16.59% Est @ -11.03% Est @ -7.14% Est @ -4.42% Est @ -2.51% Est @ -1.18% Est @ -0.24% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$44.3 US$73.2 US$52.3 US$40.8 US$33.9 US$29.4 US$26.3 US$24.0 US$22.1 US$20.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$367m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$41m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.9%) = US$821m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$821m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$419m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$786m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$22.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out. NasdaqGS:SCVL Discounted Cash Flow October 5th 2022

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shoe Carnival as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.187. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Shoe Carnival, we've put together three fundamental items you should look at:

