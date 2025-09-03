Are Investors Undervaluing Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS). SHLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.63. Over the last 12 months, SHLS's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.31 and as low as 7.04, with a median of 11.44.

We also note that SHLS holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SHLS's industry has an average PEG of 0.66 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS's PEG has been as high as 0.72 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.48.

Investors should also recognize that SHLS has a P/B ratio of 1.89. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.11. Over the past year, SHLS's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Shoals Technologies Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SHLS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

