Are Investors Undervaluing Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG). SHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.90. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.93. Over the past 52 weeks, SHG's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.32 and as low as 3.06, with a median of 4.12.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SHG has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SHG has a P/CF ratio of 3.52. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SHG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.59. Over the past year, SHG's P/CF has been as high as 5.38 and as low as 2.63, with a median of 3.55.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Shinhan Financial Group Co's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SHG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

