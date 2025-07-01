Are Investors Undervaluing Sendas Distribuidora (ASAIY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sendas Distribuidora (ASAIY). ASAIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that ASAIY has a P/B ratio of 2.99. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ASAIY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.95. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAIY's P/B has been as high as 3.13 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 2.04.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ASAIY has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sendas Distribuidora is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASAIY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

