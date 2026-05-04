Are Investors Undervaluing Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP). SHIP is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.60. Over the last 12 months, SHIP's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.63 and as low as 2.82, with a median of 6.88.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SHIP has a P/S ratio of 2.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.18.

Finally, our model also underscores that SHIP has a P/CF ratio of 3.79. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SHIP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.80. Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP's P/CF has been as high as 4.13 and as low as 1.70, with a median of 2.17.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Seanergy Maritime Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SHIP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.