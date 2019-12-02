Are Investors Undervaluing Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DINRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.39. Over the past year, DINRF's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.07 and as low as 9.72, with a median of 13.04.

Investors should also note that DINRF holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DINRF's industry has an average PEG of 2.25 right now. Over the last 12 months, DINRF's PEG has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.30.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Screen Holdings Co., Ltd's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DINRF is an impressive value stock right now.

