Are Investors Undervaluing Scor (SCRYY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Scor (SCRYY). SCRYY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.35 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.86. Over the last 12 months, SCRYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.38 and as low as -302.80, with a median of 6.59.

We should also highlight that SCRYY has a P/B ratio of 1.2. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.60. Over the past year, SCRYY's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.93.

Investors could also keep in mind SiriusPoint (SPNT), another Insurance - Multi line stock with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, SiriusPoint holds a P/B ratio of 1.23 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.60. SPNT's P/B has been as high as 1.26, as low as 0.82, with a median of 0.99 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Scor and SiriusPoint's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SCRYY and SPNT is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scor SE (SCRYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.