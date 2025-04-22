Are Investors Undervaluing Scor (SCRYY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Scor (SCRYY). SCRYY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.44. Over the past year, SCRYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.38 and as low as -302.80, with a median of 6.36.

Investors should also recognize that SCRYY has a P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SCRYY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.48. Over the past year, SCRYY's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Scor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SCRYY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.