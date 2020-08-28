Are Investors Undervaluing Schneider National (SNDR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Schneider National (SNDR). SNDR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 21.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 29.37. Over the past year, SNDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.34 and as low as 12.59, with a median of 16.89.

Investors should also recognize that SNDR has a P/B ratio of 2.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.94. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDR's P/B has been as high as 2.11 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.79.

Finally, we should also recognize that SNDR has a P/CF ratio of 10.75. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SNDR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.68. SNDR's P/CF has been as high as 10.75 and as low as 6.21, with a median of 8.68, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Schneider National's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SNDR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

