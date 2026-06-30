Are Investors Undervaluing SBI (SBHGF) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is SBI (SBHGF). SBHGF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for SBHGF is its P/B ratio of 1.16. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.55. Over the past 12 months, SBHGF's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.70.

Finally, our model also underscores that SBHGF has a P/CF ratio of 7.10. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SBHGF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.95. SBHGF's P/CF has been as high as 8.30 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 6.84, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that SBI is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SBHGF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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SBI Holdings Inc. (SBHGF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.