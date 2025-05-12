Are Investors Undervaluing SB Financial Group (SBFG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

SB Financial Group (SBFG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SBFG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.51. SBFG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.56 and as low as 8.65, with a median of 10.46, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SBFG has a P/S ratio of 1.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.8.

Finally, our model also underscores that SBFG has a P/CF ratio of 8.30. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.44. Over the past year, SBFG's P/CF has been as high as 10.29 and as low as 5.64, with a median of 8.23.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that SB Financial Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SBFG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

