Are Investors Undervaluing Saga Communications (SGA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Saga Communications (SGA). SGA is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 21.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 30.04. Over the past 52 weeks, SGA's Forward P/E has been as high as 99.23 and as low as 8.80, with a median of 25.54.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SGA has a P/CF ratio of 8.72. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SGA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.51. Within the past 12 months, SGA's P/CF has been as high as 9.13 and as low as 6.75, with a median of 8.13.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Saga Communications's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SGA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.