Are Investors Undervaluing Safe Bulkers (SB) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Safe Bulkers (SB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.87. SB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.68 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 4.95, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that SB has a P/CF ratio of 4.30. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.21. SB's P/CF has been as high as 4.96 and as low as 1.96, with a median of 3.38, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Safe Bulkers is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

