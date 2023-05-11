Are Investors Undervaluing Ryerson (RYI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ryerson (RYI). RYI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for RYI is its P/B ratio of 1.41. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.62. Within the past 52 weeks, RYI's P/B has been as high as 1.86 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.36.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RYI has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RYI has a P/CF ratio of 3.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.93. Over the past 52 weeks, RYI's P/CF has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 2.12.

Investors could also keep in mind Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY), an Steel - Producers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.88 and a PEG ratio of 1.75 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 7.18 and 0.58, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, USNZY's P/E has been as high as 15.30, as low as 2.68, with a median of 5.93, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.84, as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.28.

Furthermore, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais holds a P/B ratio of 0.15 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.62. USNZY's P/B has been as high as 0.28, as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.16 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ryerson and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RYI and USNZY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.