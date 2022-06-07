Are Investors Undervaluing Ryerson (RYI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Ryerson (RYI). RYI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 2.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.20. Over the last 12 months, RYI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.28 and as low as 2.24, with a median of 7.66.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RYI has a P/S ratio of 0.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.36.

Finally, investors should note that RYI has a P/CF ratio of 2.47. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.40. Over the past year, RYI's P/CF has been as high as 7.07 and as low as -239.18, with a median of 3.92.

United States Steel (X) may be another strong Steel - Producers stock to add to your shortlist. X is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of United States Steel currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 2.78, and its PEG ratio is 0.47. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 4.20 and 0.32.

