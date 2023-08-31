Are Investors Undervaluing Ryder System (R) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Ryder System (R) is a stock many investors are watching right now. R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.32, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.09. Over the past year, R's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.20 and as low as 5.14, with a median of 7.38.

Finally, our model also underscores that R has a P/CF ratio of 1.89. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. R's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.81. Within the past 12 months, R's P/CF has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.59.

Triton (TRTN) may be another strong Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock to add to your shortlist. TRTN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Triton is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.65 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 12.09 and average PEG ratio of 0.93.

TRTN's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 9.11 and as low as 5, with a median of 6.98, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.66, all within the past year.

Triton also has a P/B ratio of 1.81 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.42. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.90, as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ryder System and Triton strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, R and TRTN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Triton International Limited (TRTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.