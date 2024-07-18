Are Investors Undervaluing Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL). RCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.49. RCL's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.64 and as low as 10.16, with a median of 12.96, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that RCL has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RCL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.57. Within the past year, RCL's PEG has been as high as 0.49 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RCL has a P/CF ratio of 13.10. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. RCL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.23. Over the past 52 weeks, RCL's P/CF has been as high as 20.39 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 11.34.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Royal Caribbean Cruises's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RCL is an impressive value stock right now.

