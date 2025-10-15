Are Investors Undervaluing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL). RIGL is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. RIGL has a P/S ratio of 1.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.36.

Finally, we should also recognize that RIGL has a P/CF ratio of 6.34. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. RIGL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.86. RIGL's P/CF has been as high as 96.38 and as low as -21.56, with a median of 10.07, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Rigel Pharmaceuticals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RIGL is an impressive value stock right now.

