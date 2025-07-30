Are Investors Undervaluing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL). RIGL is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. RIGL has a P/S ratio of 1.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.73.

Finally, we should also recognize that RIGL has a P/CF ratio of 9.33. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. RIGL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.83. Over the past year, RIGL's P/CF has been as high as 96.38 and as low as -21.56, with a median of 10.07.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA) may be another strong Medical - Drugs stock to add to your shortlist. USNA is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.25 and a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 41.97 and 1.96, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, USNA's P/E has been as high as 17.00, as low as 7.83, with a median of 11.15, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.42, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences sports a P/B ratio of 1.10 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.64. In the past 52 weeks, USNA's P/B has been as high as 1.66, as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.22.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Rigel Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RIGL and USNA is an impressive value stock right now.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.