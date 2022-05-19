Are Investors Undervaluing Repsol (REPYY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Repsol (REPYY). REPYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.57. REPYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.48 and as low as 4.40, with a median of 5.80, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that REPYY has a P/B ratio of 0.87. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past 12 months, REPYY's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.74.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. REPYY has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.57.

Finally, investors should note that REPYY has a P/CF ratio of 3.73. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. REPYY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.30. Within the past 12 months, REPYY's P/CF has been as high as 459.90 and as low as 3.19, with a median of 5.11.

Another great Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stock you could consider is Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Vista Oil & Gas also has a P/B ratio of 1.31 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.41. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.46, as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.88.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Repsol and Vista Oil & Gas are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, REPYY and VIST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.