Are Investors Undervaluing Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for RGA is its P/B ratio of 1.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.04. Over the past year, RGA's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.33.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. RGA has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Reinsurance Group of America is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RGA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

