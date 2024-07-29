Are Investors Undervaluing Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Reinsurance Group of America (RGA). RGA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that RGA has a P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.85. Over the past 12 months, RGA's P/B has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.28.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RGA has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.05.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Reinsurance Group of America is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RGA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

