Are Investors Undervaluing RBB Bancorp (RBB) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is RBB Bancorp (RBB). RBB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10. Over the last 12 months, RBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.62 and as low as 3.43, with a median of 6.59.

Investors should also recognize that RBB has a P/B ratio of 0.70. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.28. Over the past year, RBB's P/B has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.54.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RBB has a P/S ratio of 1.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.02.

Finally, investors should note that RBB has a P/CF ratio of 6.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. RBB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.17. Over the past 52 weeks, RBB's P/CF has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 2.43, with a median of 4.15.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that RBB Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, RBB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

