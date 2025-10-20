Are Investors Undervaluing Rapid7 (RPD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Rapid7 (RPD). RPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. RPD has a P/S ratio of 1.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.05.

Finally, our model also underscores that RPD has a P/CF ratio of 16.81. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.10. Within the past 12 months, RPD's P/CF has been as high as 36.29 and as low as -1039.34, with a median of 22.68.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Rapid7 is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, RPD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

