Are Investors Undervaluing Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Ranger Energy Services (RNGR). RNGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.81. Over the past 52 weeks, RNGR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.54 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 7.90.

We should also highlight that RNGR has a P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.34. Within the past 52 weeks, RNGR's P/B has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.02.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. RNGR has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.64.

Finally, investors should note that RNGR has a P/CF ratio of 4.78. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. RNGR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.35. Over the past 52 weeks, RNGR's P/CF has been as high as 5.08 and as low as 2.88, with a median of 3.97.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ranger Energy Services is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RNGR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.