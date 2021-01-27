Are Investors Undervaluing Radian (RDN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Radian (RDN). RDN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.73 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.72. RDN's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.32 and as low as 3.29, with a median of 7.01, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that RDN has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.02. Over the past 12 months, RDN's P/B has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.81.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Radian's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, RDN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

