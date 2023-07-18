Are Investors Undervaluing QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is QuidelOrtho (QDEL). QDEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.80. QDEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.74 and as low as 6.37, with a median of 15.64, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that QDEL has a P/CF ratio of 11.77. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 33.30. QDEL's P/CF has been as high as 12.97 and as low as 3.36, with a median of 6.91, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - Products value stock, take a look at VAREX IMAGING (VREX). VREX is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

VAREX IMAGING is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 17.23 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 22.80 and average PEG ratio of 2.81.

VREX's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 34.52 and as low as 16.08, with a median of 19.99, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.90 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 1.13, all within the past year.

Additionally, VAREX IMAGING has a P/B ratio of 1.74 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 6.85. For VREX, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.81, as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.58 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in QuidelOrtho and VAREX IMAGING's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that QDEL and VREX is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.