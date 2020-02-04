Are Investors Undervaluing PulteGroup (PHM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is PulteGroup (PHM). PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.84 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.37. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.02 and as low as 7.51, with a median of 9.32.

PHM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry has an average PEG of 1.16 right now. Within the past year, PHM's PEG has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 1.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PulteGroup's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PHM is an impressive value stock right now.

